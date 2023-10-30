Workshop on blended learning begins at SKUAST-K

The training is organised in collaboration with the Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute (IASRI-ICAR) under component-2 RAES of NAHEP. Faculty members from all faculties and colleges of SKUAST-K are attending the programme.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, in his inaugural address, highlighted the importance of adopting technological interventions in education in order to improve the quality of education. He also mentioned that as a teacher one has to be flexible and adopt new technologies for making the learning process more effective and efficient.