Workshop on blended learning begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Oct 30: A two-day workshop on the NARES-Blended Learning Platform commenced Monday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.
The training is organised in collaboration with the Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute (IASRI-ICAR) under component-2 RAES of NAHEP. Faculty members from all faculties and colleges of SKUAST-K are attending the programme.
Vice Chancellor, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, in his inaugural address, highlighted the importance of adopting technological interventions in education in order to improve the quality of education. He also mentioned that as a teacher one has to be flexible and adopt new technologies for making the learning process more effective and efficient.
He also appreciated the efforts of IASRI-ICAR for reaching out to all SAUs in order to ensure that the Blended learning platform is adopted and implemented in a holistic fashion across the university.
Prof Sudeep, Head (CA) & PI (NAHEP Component 2), ICAR-IASRI joined the workshop online mode and gave an overview of the Blended Learning Platform that has been developed by ICAR.
He also gave an insight into different IT initiatives that ICAR has initiated under Component 2 of NAHEP which can be used by SAUs across the country. He appreciated the efforts of SKUAST-K in adopting to new technologies for the benefit of students across the university.
Prof MAA Siddiqui, Director, Education gave an insight into how Blended Learning in this digital age is getting prominence and it is very important for SKUAST-K to adopt and implement the same for the betterment of the learning process across the university. He also appreciated the efforts of IASRI-ICAR in developing the system and reaching out to all the SAUs to conduct sensitization drives for the implementation of the BLP system.