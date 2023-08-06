Workshop on career guidance held at GDC Magam

Srinagar: Indira Gandhi National Open University’s Regional Centre Srinagar in collaboration with Government Degree College Magam organised a Career guidance cum Pre-admission workshop.

A statement issued here said that the workshop was organised with the aim to provide proper guidance and assistance to the students in charting a successful career path. The chief guest on the occasion was Regional Director IGNOU Regional Center Srinagar Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar while Principal of Government Degree College Magam Prof (Dr) Muhammad Hussain Malik presided over the function.

In addition to other dignitaries who attended the programme include Principals from catchment Higher Secondary Schools, Dignitaries from Civil Society Magam, and teaching and not teaching faculty of the college. The workshop was also attended by the IGNOU councillors and college students.