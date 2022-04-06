Workshop on ecological entrepreneurship begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir commenced a five-day online workshop on ‘Ecological Entrepreneurship’ in collaboration with Sagg Eco Village.

As per the statement, the jointly organised workshop, under the World Bank-ICAR, funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K, aims to provide practical knowledge and hands-on exercises for the participants interested in entrepreneurship to understand and start developing the mindset and competence required for Ecological Entrepreneurship.