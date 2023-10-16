Workshop on GST held in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 16: Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute, Jammu in collaboration with the State Taxes Department, Jammu organised a one day workshop on Goods and Services Tax for the newly appointed Accounts Officers (Probationers) of Batch 2023.
The Chief Guest of the occasion was Additional Commissioner, State Taxes Administration and Enforcement, Jammu, Namrita Dogra. The welcome address was given by Bharti Sambyal, Director Finance/Principal of the institute.
In the inaugural session of the workshop, Namrita Dogra interacted with the officer trainees and laid emphasis on the roles and responsibilities of Drawing and Disbursing Offices with regard to the Goods and Services Tax.
The inaugural session was followed by a detailed presentation by Tamanna Seth and Sachin Gupta , State Taxes Officers who sensitised trainees about various provisions of GST Act.
They highlighted the significance of registration, liabilities and responsibilities of DDOs under GST with regard to return compliance (GSTR7), deduction of tax, release of payments etc to check the tax evasion.