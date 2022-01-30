Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights held at Aryans

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura organised a virtual workshop on “Role of Intellectual Property in Innovations & Value Creation”.
As per the statement, Pooja Kumar, Women Entrepreneur, Founder Director; Innove Intellects, Patent agent, government of India and Dr Shweta Sen Thalwal, Founder, Intergrum IP, Mohali interacted with the faculty members and Aryans students of Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, Law, Management, Education and Agriculture. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the webinar.
The statement reads that Kumar said that everyone around the globe is suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic and several industries are trying to overcome the economic turmoil.
“However, few industries like the mask, infrared based thermometer, PPE Kits, online meeting tools, media streaming, non-contact-based systems, pharmaceuticals, and few others have witnessed growth in licensing activity, sale of patented product and technology,” she explained.
Dr Shweta made a detailed presentation on encashing intellectual property rights for competitive advantage. She briefly explained the types of Intellectual rights, trademarks, patents, copyrights, etc.