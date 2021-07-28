Workshop on 'Packaging of Handicraft/ Handloom products' concludes

Srinagar: The two-day workshop on 'Packaging of Handicrafts and Handloom products' organized by Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir in collaboration with Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) Mumbai concluded today in the Conference Hall of Kashmir Haat here.

On the occasion, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, threw light on importance of adopting new packaging strategies for the products and assured the participants, especially Artisan/ Weavers community, that the department is committed to provide them the requisite platforms for their progress and prosperity.