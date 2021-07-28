Workshop on 'Packaging of Handicraft/ Handloom products' concludes
Srinagar: The two-day workshop on 'Packaging of Handicrafts and Handloom products' organized by Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir in collaboration with Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) Mumbai concluded today in the Conference Hall of Kashmir Haat here.
On the occasion, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, threw light on importance of adopting new packaging strategies for the products and assured the participants, especially Artisan/ Weavers community, that the department is committed to provide them the requisite platforms for their progress and prosperity.
The session was delivered by Tanveer Alam Director IIP Mumbai, Dr. Gaurav Madhu Joint Director & Regional Head IIP and Rahul B Tirpude Deputy Director IIP through various power point presentations by sharing the successful stories related to bringing in sales increase by adopting the appeasing packaging strategies on products.
Various prototypes were unveiled which include the prototypes for Paper Machie, carpet, Pashmina, silk, walnut etc. Apart from attractive designing of packaging materials, information related to craft and artisan were also displayed on these prototypes. In addition, the information on QR coded packaging material that helps in the marking of genuine products and dissemination of information pertaining to artisan and crafts was also shared.