Workshop on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: A two-day regional workshop on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) commenced today at SKICC in Srinagar.

The objective of the workshop is to improve logistics efficiency by enhancing connectivity to economic zones and industrial clusters, as well as to enhance public welfare through improved access to social infrastructure.

The workshop was chaired by Special Secretary, DPIIT Sumita Dawra and participants from eight states and Union Territories of the Northern Region are taking part in it.

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach which was launched on October 13, 2021, for building Next Generation Infrastructure which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business.