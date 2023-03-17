Workshop on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: A two-day regional workshop on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) commenced today at SKICC in Srinagar.
The objective of the workshop is to improve logistics efficiency by enhancing connectivity to economic zones and industrial clusters, as well as to enhance public welfare through improved access to social infrastructure.
The workshop was chaired by Special Secretary, DPIIT Sumita Dawra and participants from eight states and Union Territories of the Northern Region are taking part in it.
PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach which was launched on October 13, 2021, for building Next Generation Infrastructure which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business.
The inaugural day of the workshop featured discussions with infrastructure, economic, and social sector ministries and departments at the centre and state levels.
A demonstration of the adoption of PM Gati Shakti with a holistic approach and a demonstration of best practices by states and UTs also featured in the workshop.
Deliberations about the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) to showcase the different components of logistics and a presentation by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Incomes (CBIC) on possibilities to develop Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and Container Freight Stations (CFS) in Jammu and Kashmir to boost exports across the country were the main highlights of the first day of the programme.
Addressing the media at the end of the day-long proceedings, Dawra said that today we are at the crossroads of unprecedented growth in India, advancing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a developed Nation by 2047.
She added that we are witnessing strong growth of India across the social as well as the economic pillars of our nation which is surpassing its own record every year. To achieve our aim to become a USD 32.8 trillion economy by 2047, the development of world-class modern infrastructure is paramount, she further said.