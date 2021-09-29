Workshop on Research Methodology, Data Analysis inaugurated at KU

Srinagar: A two-week workshop on Research Methodology and Data Analysis in Commerce, Management and Social Sciences began at the University of Kashmir.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad inaugurated the workshop, organised by the Department of Commerce.

Asserting that both research methodology and data analysis were very vital components of a good research, Prof Talat urged young scholars to ready themselves for collaborative and interdisciplinary research in line with the objectives envisioned in the new National Education Policy-2020.

“Our research scholars should give something back to society through their research endeavors. The research objectives should clearly focus on addressing a host of problems that the society is faced with in varied areas like economy, environment, academia, industry etc.,” he said.

He said the application of wrong methodology or flawed interpretation of data could become big impediments in solving the research problems at hand. “These workshops therefore play an important role in helping research scholars devise clear plans on key research aspects for better outcomes and results,” Prof Talat said.

In his keynote address, Dean School of Business Studies Prof Nazir Ahmad Nazir said the research methodology is assuming ever-increasing importance in the backdrop of NEP-2020.