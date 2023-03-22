Workshop on Sustainable Tourism held

As per the statement, a presentation on various developments was given by the department of Tourism, UT of Jammu and Kashmir via-a-viz eco-tourism and responsible tourism by Minga Sherpa, Managing Director JKTDC, Sameer Baktoo (Convener) Eco-Tourism Society of Kashmir was also present during the event.

Baktoo gave a presentation on various opportunities that are available in the UT in the field of ecotourism, he put emphasis on responsible tourism and sustainable development of underdeveloped destinations of Kashmir valley during his presentation.