Workshop on value addition of floricultural crops commences at CSIR-IIIM

Srinagar, Jan 8: A five-day workshop on value addition of floricultural crops for skill development and entrepreneurship under CSIR Floriculture Mission started at CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (Br) Srinagar today.

A statement said that the workshop is being conducted under the patronage of Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR IIIM Jammu and Er Abdul Rahim, Head, CSIR IIIM, Srinagar.

It said that 75 participants including women self help groups from districts of Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, progressive growers and agri-technocrats are participating in the workshop who will be provided technical skill and training in various facets of the value addition technologies for floricultural crops like dry flower technology, floral resin art, floral printing and flower arrangements.

Present at the inaugural function were Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR IIIM, Jammu who was the chief guest, Mahmood Shah, Director, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Kashmir, Prof. Imtiyaz Nazki, Head Floriculture SKUAST-K, Dr Shahid Rasool, Nodal Scientist CSIR Floriculture Mission, Scientific and Technological staff of the Institute.

While complimenting the accomplishments made in CSIR Floriculture Mission, Chief Guest at the event Dr. Zabeer Ahmed shared that the vision for such workshops was to empower individuals and equip them with the knowledge and skills to add value to their floral products. This would encourage the establishment of new businesses and ventures within the floriculture industry.

Over the course of the next few days, the workshop aims to equip the participants with the knowledge and practical skills needed to understand the market trends, identify opportunities, and implement strategies for value addition in the floriculture industry.

Guest of Honour at the event, Mahmood Ahmad Shah in his address highlighted the importance of imparting skill and capacity building in the context of growing consumer consciousness for using naturals in various value-added forms. Highlighting the role of women in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, he informed that value addition of flowers can create a unique niche in the sector that is led by women.