'World’s 1st Pashmina Transparency Framework launched by Pashmina Goat Project'

"The Framework that the startup had developed aims to address these challenges head-on by leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Web 3.0 to create an unprecedented level of transparency and traceability," reads the statement.

Dr Babar Afzal, (a former McKinsey Analyst and a Silicon Valley Techie) the Founder and CEO of Pashmina Goat Project and the Tech Lead for this groundbreaking framework, has been profiled by TIME Magazine, BBC, CNN, and Bloomberg for his transition from a Silicon Valley Techie to becoming a Pashmina Goat Shepherd and the only Sustainable Luxury Pashmina Advocate in the world.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the project and stated "Our Technology Development Transparency Framework is a pivotal step toward ensuring that the pashmina industry aligns with modern values and trends of transparency and sustainability."