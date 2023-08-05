WTM SEBI Ashwani Bhatia delivers keynote address at J&K Bank Hqs

Srinagar: The job of bankers here is take financial education literacy very seriously, when so much wealth is being created in the country J&K too should become part of this national journey.

This was stated by the Whole Time Member (WTM) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Ashwani Bhatia today while delivering a keynote address on ‘Overview of Securities Market’ here at J&K Bank’s corporate headquarters. He was accompanied by the Executive Director (SEBI) G P Garg and CGM (SEBI) Saahil Malik on his visit to the Bank’s headquarters.

Earlier, the Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash along with Executive Director Sudhir Gupta warmly received the visiting dignitaries at the corporate office. The keynote address was attended by the Bank’s General Managers, Deputy General Managers and other senior officers besides MD JKBFSL and his team of senior officers. Deputy MD & CBO SBI Mutual Funds D P Singh was also present on the occasion.

During his keynote address, Ashwani Bhatia gave a detailed overview of the securities market in the country saying, “Markets in India are safe, secure and well-regulated. As the fifth largest economy in the world, the value of our GDP i.e. Rs 310 Lac Cr is almost equal to the Market Capitalisation of the companies in the country, which is Rs 300 lakh crore. In addition if we add bond market and other products, it actually bigger than the GDP of the country. So as the country grows the wealth is actually being created here.”