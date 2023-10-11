X Corp banned over 5 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in Sep

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk who has recently appointed a new X CEO Linda Yaccarino, also took down 1,675 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, X banned 5,59,439 accounts in the reporting period in India.

X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 3,076 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.