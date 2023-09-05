Yasha Mudgal reviews progress of various initiatives of Cooperative sector across J&K

Jammu: Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives department, Yasha Mudgal today chaired a meeting to review progress on different initiatives of the cooperative sector across Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.

Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mohammad Akbar Wani; Additional RCS, Jammu/Kashmir; Director, Finance besides other senior officers and officials attended the meeting both in person and virtually.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations and discussions were held on various issues pertaining to Co-operative department.

Registrar Co-operative Societies J&K briefed the chair about the various initiatives carried out in the Co-operative sector. The meeting was informed that the Cooperative Department is registering Cooperative Societies and Cooperatives online through a portal developed by NIC.