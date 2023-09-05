Yasha Mudgal reviews progress of various initiatives of Cooperative sector across J&K

Jammu: Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives department, Yasha Mudgal today chaired a meeting to review progress on different initiatives of the cooperative sector across Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.
Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mohammad Akbar Wani; Additional RCS, Jammu/Kashmir; Director, Finance besides other senior officers and officials attended the meeting both in person and virtually.
During the meeting, detailed deliberations and discussions were held on various issues pertaining to Co-operative department.
Registrar Co-operative Societies J&K briefed the chair about the various initiatives carried out in the Co-operative sector. The meeting was informed that the Cooperative Department is registering Cooperative Societies and Cooperatives online through a portal developed by NIC.
The meeting was also informed that Jan Swachatta Abhiyaan Village is being launched in September 2023.
The Commissioner Secretary directed the Deputy Registrars to ensure the participation of Cooperative societies/ cooperatives in the Swachatta campaign. She delved on them that the required targets of holding awareness camps and training as per deliverables need to be attained during the campaign.
The Commissioner Secretary further asked them that Action Plan for Tribal Cooperatives has to be got prepared through Tribal Affairs Department as envisaged in the deliverables on priority. She also asked the officers that the Cooperative Societies/ cooperatives having suitable land need to be encouraged to avail the benefit of the scheme.