Yasha Mudgal stresses on revival of Cooperative Movement in J&K

Jammu: Secretary, Cooperatives Department, YashaMudgal, today chaired a seminar organized by J&K Dairy Producers Processors and Marketing Cooperative Union limited (JKDCUL) to discuss SAHKAR SE SAMRIDHI besides deliberating on strategies for revival of Cooperative Movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

Registrar Cooperative Societies, Shafqat Iqbal besides other senior officers and stakeholders attended the event.

YashaMudgal said that the motive of organising such seminars is to work out modalities for revival of cooperative movement through creation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the Union Territory. She assured to fast track registrations of new age cooperatives getting registered under various activities. She appreciated NABARD Jammu, KVK (SUKAST) and Agriculture department for giving detailed account of schemes for promotion of Cooperatives in the UT.