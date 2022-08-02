Yokohama Club Network inaugurated at Batmaloo

Srinagar, Aug 2: Yokohama a Japanese tyre company inaugurated its Yokohama Club Network at M/s Bhat Traders Batmaloo.
The inauguration was graced by the Director of the company Harinder Singh, DGM Manpreet Singh, AGM Gourav Sawhney and DSM Aman Deep Singh were also present.
Haji Ghulam Qadir Bhat Director of Bhat Traders Batamaloo, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, Mubashir Ahmed Bhat also graced the occasion.
Yokohama is a Japanese tyre manufacturer and has a vast range of products for SUVs and PCR tyres. Yokohama has a product manufacturing facility in India at Bahadurgarh, Harayana. M/s Bhat Traders is one of the good channel partners in Srinagar.