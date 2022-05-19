Young business leaders attend mega Entrepreneurship Conclave at KU

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Department of Management Studies (DMS) organised a mega business-cum-entrepreneurship conclave in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).
Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad chaired the Conclave titled ‘Kashmir @75: Challenges and Road Ahead” that aimed to create an interface between leading entrepreneurs and family business owners from across the country with budding entrepreneurs from the Kashmir Valley.
The Conclave highlighted the vast opportunity of entrepreneurship and business in J&K.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Chairman CII J&K Ehsan Javaid and Head DMS Prof Iqbal Ahmad Hakim joined the Conclave which was attended by a delegation of 60 leading entrepreneurs/family business owners from different parts of the country, as well as students and student entrepreneurs of the DMS.
The visiting delegation was headed by Tulsi Jyakumar, Executive Director, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.
Addressing the conclave, Prof Talat highlighted the importance of collaboration for promoting business and entrepreneurship in Kashmir.
“Kashmiri is bestowed with plenty of resources having a tremendous potential to grow into huge businesses,” he said, stressing on creating a conducive environment wherein youth from J&K choose to become job-creators.
Prof Masoodi and Dr Nisar provided an overview of business opportunities in horticulture, agriculture, handicrafts and other allied sectors in Kashmir Valley and highlighted the role of educational institutions in promoting entrepreneurship.
Ehsan Javaid provided an overview of the business and economy of the Kashmir Valley and highlighted the areas wherein the government and institutions like CII are providing support to the budding entrepreneurs.
Tulsi Jyakumar stressed on the need to professionally train local entrepreneurs so that they can compete at the international level. She also promoted the idea of a “buddy system” wherein entrepreneurs from Kashmir Valley could be mentored and groomed by established entrepreneurs from different parts of the country.
Earlier, Prof Hakim highlighted the role of DMS in developing professional managers and entrepreneurs and welcomed the idea of creating linkages for the professional development of entrepreneurship in Kashmir.