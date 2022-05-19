Young business leaders attend mega Entrepreneurship Conclave at KU

The visiting delegation was headed by Tulsi Jyakumar, Executive Director, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

Addressing the conclave, Prof Talat highlighted the importance of collaboration for promoting business and entrepreneurship in Kashmir.

“Kashmiri is bestowed with plenty of resources having a tremendous potential to grow into huge businesses,” he said, stressing on creating a conducive environment wherein youth from J&K choose to become job-creators.

Prof Masoodi and Dr Nisar provided an overview of business opportunities in horticulture, agriculture, handicrafts and other allied sectors in Kashmir Valley and highlighted the role of educational institutions in promoting entrepreneurship.