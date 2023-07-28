Young entrepreneur Musaib's demise a big loss to Kashmir's industrial sector: FCIK

Srinagar, July 28: A large number of entrepreneurs were among hundreds of people who visited the residence of former Vice President of FCIK and President IGC, Lassipora Shiekh Nisar Ahmad at Samboora, Pulwama on Friday to condole the demise of his 26-year-old entrepreneur son Musaib Nisar who passed away on July 24.
President FCIK Shahid Kamili, former Presidents Shakeel Qalander, Mehraj Qureshi, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, President IGC Lassipora Muzaffar Ahmad, President KSSIA Syed Fazal Illahi and others were amoung hundreds of entrepreneurs who participated in the 4th day congregational prayers of the deceased.
The young and budding entrepreneur Musaib Nisar who was owner of M/s Himalayan Peaks Wood Industries, IGC Lassipora breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on Monday night. As the news spread across the valley, a pal of gloom descended over the entire industrial community and hundreds of entrepreneurs from across the valley visited to console the bereaved family during the past 4 days.
FCIK has expressed shock and grief over the demise of Musaib Nisar and termed it a great loss to the industrial community. Condolence and prayer meetings were organised in all organised industrial estates of the Valley to pray for the eternal peace of the deceased and express sympathies with the bereaved family on his bereavement.