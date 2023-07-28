Young entrepreneur Musaib's demise a big loss to Kashmir's industrial sector: FCIK

President FCIK Shahid Kamili, former Presidents Shakeel Qalander, Mehraj Qureshi, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, President IGC Lassipora Muzaffar Ahmad, President KSSIA Syed Fazal Illahi and others were amoung hundreds of entrepreneurs who participated in the 4th day congregational prayers of the deceased.

The young and budding entrepreneur Musaib Nisar who was owner of M/s Himalayan Peaks Wood Industries, IGC Lassipora breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on Monday night. As the news spread across the valley, a pal of gloom descended over the entire industrial community and hundreds of entrepreneurs from across the valley visited to console the bereaved family during the past 4 days.