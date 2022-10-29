Youth must contribute to nation-building as entrepreneurs: Dir JKEDI

Continuing its drive to create mass awareness among the educated youth of Jammu & Kashmir, JKEDI organized a day-long programme during which the students were acquainted with the realities of the labour market in the UT along with the scope of entrepreneurship development and self-employment in various sectors of the economy.

The EAPs are also structured to create awareness among the youth about different Government schemes for entrepreneurship development and network the eligible candidates for coverage after proper registration and screening.