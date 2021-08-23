Youth should come forward to invest in agriculture sector: Advisor Farooq Khan

He advised the farmers to promote the indigenous brands under proper tagging, labelling and packaging. He asked them that income increases with innovative ideas not solely through administrative interventions.

Advisor Khan encouraged the farmers to make land their identity. He made out that the significance of land can be gauged by the fact that it can not be created afresh. He asked them to safeguard it for the sustainable gains instead of making short-term immediate profits through its conversion.

The Advisor asked the farmers to adopt the cooperative farming to maximize their gains and to solve the issue of small land holdings. He suggested them to embrace modern technology and techniques to multiply the margin of profit.

He asked youth to come forward and invest their intellect and energy in advancing the agriculture sector. He advised them to establish their own quality checking labs with full support of the administration. He made out that our lands are more promising than that of Europe. He stated that it only needs innovation to make improvements.

Advisor Khan asked both the officers and farmers to put their heads together and deliberate upon their issues. He asked them to propose solutions for each of the problem after assessing ground realities. He asked them to emulate the best models evolved world over in each sector of agriculture for increasing their income manifold. Speaking on the occasion DG, Horticulture, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat informed that the department is set to distribute 10 lakh saplings of high density fruit varieties and encouraged farmers to come forward for the same.

He further said that the department has kept available the AC trucks for transportation of perishable items. He also revealed that there is a great scope in establishment of cold storage chains and vans as only 1.87 lakh metric tons capacity of such facilities are currently available here.

The Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary informed the Advisor that department has formulated and implemented various public outreach programmes. He informed that the department has initiated its Kharif campaign from the remote area of Tanghdar of district Kupwara and organic campaign from Gurez in district Bandipora.