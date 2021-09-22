‘Youth to get 44% subsidy in setting up of Agri Business units’

Srinagar: In order to support agriculture development and create gainful employment for agriculture graduates besides extending extension services to the farmers, the Govt of India has announced a scheme for establishment of Agri Clinics and Agri Business Centers (ACABC).

This was revealed at a district level workshop organized by NABARD at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (SKUAST) Anantnag.

The workshop was inaugurated by DDM NABARD Rouf Zargar and was attended by Agriculture graduates of the district besides, the district heads of Agriculture, Horticulture, SKUAST and Banks were also present.