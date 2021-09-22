‘Youth to get 44% subsidy in setting up of Agri Business units’

Srinagar: In order to support agriculture development and create gainful employment for agriculture graduates besides extending extension services to the farmers, the Govt of India has announced a scheme for establishment of Agri Clinics and Agri Business Centers (ACABC).
This was revealed at a district level workshop organized by NABARD at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (SKUAST) Anantnag.
The workshop was inaugurated by DDM NABARD Rouf Zargar and was attended by Agriculture graduates of the district besides, the district heads of Agriculture, Horticulture, SKUAST and Banks were also present.
Giving details of the scheme, the DDM said that the scheme aims to provide business opportunities to unemployed agriculture graduates and the doorstep delivery of agricultural extension services to farmers to cater to their local needs and affordability.
These Clinics/business centers shall provide expert advice and services to farmers on various technologies.
The DDM informed that the requisite 60 days training shall be provided to applicants free of cost by National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), through Nodal Training Institutes (NTIs).
After the training, the applicants will be provided a bank loan from 20 lakh to 1 crore (individual or group) to start the unit. NABARD will channelize the 36 percent subsidy to general category applicants and 44 per cent to applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and north east, hilly states.
Interested applicants can call toll-free number 1800-425-1556 or apply online on acabcmis website.