Zero Miles – Grill & Cafe expands reach with opening of 5th outlet in Kangan

Kangan, Nov 12: Zero Miles – Grill & Cafe marked its culinary footprint with the grand opening of its fifth outlet at the bustling main market of Kangan on Sunday.

The inauguration ceremony, presided over by the father of the franchise partner and attended by franchise partners, local traders, dignitaries from Kangan town, and the founder Jibran Khan, drew a large crowd from various walks of life.

The franchise’s newest venture in Kangan will be helmed by Ubaid Ullah Mir, a B.Tech CSE graduate from Ladhoo Pampore. The inauguration event was a celebration of gastronomy, community, and employment opportunities for the youth.

Jibran Khan, the founder of Zero Miles – Grill & Cafe, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, “With more outlets, we are able to cater to more people at different pin codes of Kashmir, setting a trend of great ambience and amazing food. With this outlet, we will be able to generate employment for the youth.”

The father of the franchise partner, amid applause, officially inaugurated the new outlet, highlighting the commitment of Zero Miles to providing high-quality dining experiences across Kashmir. The franchise partners and other dignitaries present at the event commended the brand’s dedication to creating not just a dining space but a community hub where people can savour delicious food and enjoy a welcoming atmosphere.

The opening ceremony showcased the brand’s commitment to enhancing culinary experiences in the region, offering not just delectable dishes but also contributing to the local economy by creating job opportunities.