Zorbing in Dal Lake creates waves of excitement, draws throngs of tourists

This unique and heart-pounding activity allows participants to roll inside transparent, inflatable spheres on the iconic Dal Lake.

The introduction of water zorbing at Dal Lake was spearheaded by local entrepreneur Sheikh Yamin, with the strong support of the tourism department. This initiative aims to diversify the adventure options available at this breathtaking destination while prioritizing the safety and enjoyment of all participants.

Sheikh Yamin, who has been at the forefront of promoting adventure activities in the region, stated, "This is our second endeavour; first, we introduced public sharing e-bikes, and now we've brought water zorbing to Dal Lake. It is a fun and thrilling activity that has already become an instant hit among tourists and locals alike. In a world dominated by smartphones, we noticed a decline in physical activity. Now people are coming here to enjoy an activity that not only exhilarates but also relieves stress."