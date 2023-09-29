Zorbing in Dal Lake creates waves of excitement, draws throngs of tourists

Srinagar, Sep 29: The serene waters of Dal Lake have a new and thrilling addition to offer both locals and tourists alike. Water zorbing, an exhilarating adventure activity previously only available in the picturesque settings of Sonamarg and Pahalgam, has made its debut in the heart of Srinagar.
This unique and heart-pounding activity allows participants to roll inside transparent, inflatable spheres on the iconic Dal Lake.
The introduction of water zorbing at Dal Lake was spearheaded by local entrepreneur Sheikh Yamin, with the strong support of the tourism department. This initiative aims to diversify the adventure options available at this breathtaking destination while prioritizing the safety and enjoyment of all participants.
Sheikh Yamin, who has been at the forefront of promoting adventure activities in the region, stated, "This is our second endeavour; first, we introduced public sharing e-bikes, and now we've brought water zorbing to Dal Lake. It is a fun and thrilling activity that has already become an instant hit among tourists and locals alike. In a world dominated by smartphones, we noticed a decline in physical activity. Now people are coming here to enjoy an activity that not only exhilarates but also relieves stress."
Water zorbing, a globally popular recreational sport, involves participants stepping inside large, transparent, and buoyant inflatable spheres known as "zorbs." These zorbs are expertly sealed to keep participants dry as they roll, bounce, and spin on the lake's surface, providing a one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-pumping experience.
Yamin expressed his excitement about bringing this adventure activity to Dal Lake, saying, "Dal Lake is not just a tourist attraction; it's a symbol of our culture and heritage. By introducing water zorbing, we hope to offer visitors and locals an exciting way to interact with the lake and appreciate its natural beauty in a whole new light."
Safety remains a top priority with the launch of water zorbing at Dal Lake. Trained personnel and safety equipment are in place to ensure that participants can enjoy the experience with complete peace of mind. Life jackets and experienced guides oversee the zorbing sessions to guarantee a safe and enjoyable adventure for all.
Tourism industry players are enthusiastic about the addition of water zorbing to Dal Lake's attractions. Javid Ahmad, a travel agent, stated, "Water zorbing at Dal Lake will inject new life into the Dal Lake. It's a win-win situation as tourists get to experience something extraordinary, and it benefits our local economy. This adventure is very common in other states, and we are sure tourists will love it."
Visitors are equally thrilled about this new addition. Prakash Kumar, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, exclaimed, "This is like nothing I've ever experienced before. It's a unique mix of serenity and excitement. The clear water, the gentle breeze, and the beautiful scenery – it's a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life."
Water zorbing adds yet another layer of adventure to Dal Lake's charm, drawing crowds of both locals and tourists.
For those seeking an unforgettable and adrenaline-pumping experience in the heart of Srinagar, water zorbing at Dal Lake promises to be a thrilling addition to the city's attractions.