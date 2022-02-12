1 arrested, 20 quintal spurious salt seized in Bhaderwah: Police

SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir that on the written complaint of one Mohit Sharma, who is a representative and employee of Tata, that some person or firm was illegally selling spurious salt in the name of Tata company by copying their print, logo and brand name, FIR No 17/2022 under Section 420, 481, 483, 486, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 63 of the Copyright Act was registered at Police Station Bhaderwah.