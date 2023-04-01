1 arrested in Dharamkund

Ramban, Apr 1: Dhramkund police arrested a man after they recovered 15 bottles of liqour from his possession Saturday evening.
Police sources said a Police team led by SHO Police Station, Dharamkund Inspector Manoj Kumar during Naka checking at Dhramkund apprehended a man along with 15 bottles of JK special whisky.
Police said Gudu Kumar son of Harinarayan Patel resident of Sobaiya tehsil and district Motihari East Champaran Bihar was arrested and booked vide FIR number 13 under sections 48, (A) Excise Act at Police Station Dhramkund.