1 dead, 30 injured in Doda accidents

Ramban: A woman died while 30 persons sustained injuries in two separate accidents in the mountainous district of Doda on Thursday.
Police said that a rashly-driven mini bus (JK06 1406) on its way to Doda from Premnagar turned turtle on the road at the Garsoo area of Pul Doda, resulting in injuries to 23 passengers travelling in the bus sustaining injuries.
They were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital (GMC&H) Doda by locals and Police, hospital authorities said.
They said that all the injured were responding well to treatment.
Police identified the injured as Vihay Kumar, 19, Nasir, 16, Darshana Devi, 24, Lalita 16, Sapna Devi, 18, Bipan Singh, 18, Mukesh Singh, 29, Gita Devi, 45, Kajal Devi, 19, Pawan Sharma, 18, Nishu Sharma, 13, Dimple Devi, 22, Pritam Devi, 28, Santossha Devi, 35, Manoj Kumar, 50, Mabav Devi, 9, Sapna Devi, 15, Angesh Kumar, 14, Sherya, 21, Swarna Devi, 31, Shewani, 21, Arpita Devi, 14, and Surjeet Kumar, 23.
In another accident, a JCB machine on its way to Jodhpur from Doda skidded off the link road and fell into a gorge near Kashore, Jodhpur, resulting in injuries to eight persons including the JCB operator.
Police said seven persons including two women and five minors were onboard when the accident happened.
They said that all the injured were rushed to GMC&H Doda where one woman identified as Chanpa Devi, 32, wife of Sanjeet Singh of Jodhpur was declared dead by the doctors.
Police identified the other injured as Surekha Devi, 30, wife of Sanjay of It was, Jodhpur, Manasvi Parihar, 5, daughter of Sanjay, Shriya Parihar, 4, daughter of Sanjay, Manik Thakur, 5, son of Rakesh Singh, Kasher Thakur, 4, son of Rakesh Singh, Manakesh Thakur, 5, son of Sanjeet Singh, all residents of Itwas, Jodhpur, and JCB operator Salman Butt.
Police registered two separate cases at Police Station Doda.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, Vieshash Paul Mahajan also visited GMC&H Doda.