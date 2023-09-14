1 dead, 30 injured in Doda accidents

Ramban: A woman died while 30 persons sustained injuries in two separate accidents in the mountainous district of Doda on Thursday.

Police said that a rashly-driven mini bus (JK06 1406) on its way to Doda from Premnagar turned turtle on the road at the Garsoo area of Pul Doda, resulting in injuries to 23 passengers travelling in the bus sustaining injuries.

They were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital (GMC&H) Doda by locals and Police, hospital authorities said.

They said that all the injured were responding well to treatment.

Police identified the injured as Vihay Kumar, 19, Nasir, 16, Darshana Devi, 24, Lalita 16, Sapna Devi, 18, Bipan Singh, 18, Mukesh Singh, 29, Gita Devi, 45, Kajal Devi, 19, Pawan Sharma, 18, Nishu Sharma, 13, Dimple Devi, 22, Pritam Devi, 28, Santossha Devi, 35, Manoj Kumar, 50, Mabav Devi, 9, Sapna Devi, 15, Angesh Kumar, 14, Sherya, 21, Swarna Devi, 31, Shewani, 21, Arpita Devi, 14, and Surjeet Kumar, 23.