1 dies, 2 injured in Kishtwar accident

Ramban: One person died on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries after a car in which they were travelling skidded off the road in Lonepura, Dedpeth area of Mughalmadaan, Kishtwar on Thursday.

Police said that a car (JK06 2728) skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Lonepura, Dedpeth falling in the jurisdiction of Chatroo Police Station, resulting in injuries to three persons.

They were rescued and shifted to the District Hospital Kishtwar where doctors declared one of them dead.

Police identified the deceased as Tahir Hussain, son of Ranja Gujjar of Keshwan, Kishtwar.

They said that after providing medical aid to the two injured who were identified as Asgar Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain Lone of Lonepora, Dedpeth, and Saifullah, son of Muhammad Hussain of Patnazi Bunjwa at District Hospital Kishtwar, both were referred to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Both the injured are preachers at Madrasa Dar-ul-Aloom Imamia, Dedpeth.

Last year J&K witnessed a surge in the number of road accidents.

While the count of injured increased by over 20 percent, the total number of fatalities went up to 805 from 774 in 2021.

According to the annual report prepared by the J&K Traffic Police, the number of accidents in year 2022 soared up to 6092 against 5452 in 2021.