1 dies, 2 injured in Ramban accidents

Ramban, Dec 31: One person died while two were grievously injured in two separate accidents in Ramban on Friday.
Police said that a three-wheeler heading to Kanga from Gandhari skidded off the road and fell into a 30 feet deep gorge at MLA Morh Kanga resulting in the on-spot death of the driver while two passengers traveling escaped unhurt.
Police identified the deceased as driver Kartar Singh, son of Mokund Ram of Pernoteh Ramban.
In another accident, two persons were critically injured when a cab (JK19 1639) moving towards Ramban from Chanderkote rammed into a scooter.
They were rushed to District Hospital Ramban where the critically-wounded scooter rider Jehangir Ahmad of Chanderkot was referred to SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar while his pillion rider Zaffar Hussain of Chanderkote responded to the treatment.
Police said both the accidents happened due to rash and negligent driving.
Police registered cases at Dhramkund and Chanderkote Police Stations of Ramban.
Traffic accidents claimed over 700 lives in 2021 in J&K, a figure which is more than three times than those killed due to militancy. A total of 5036 road accidents occurred in J&K between January 1-November 30 this year, in which 713 people died and 6447 were injured, Traffic department data shows.