1 killed, 11 injured in road mishap in Ramban

Ramban, July 5: A woman died on the spot whereas 11 people sustained injuries after a Tata Sumo in which they were traveling on Nachlana –Khari link road plunged into a gorge at the Harnihal area of Khari tehsil of Ramban district Wednesday evening.
Police sources said that a rashly driven Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK03D-4140 on its way to Banihal from Mahu went out of control of its driver and fell into around 200 feet deep gorge at Harnihal resulting which a woman passenger died on the spot whereas eleven passengers including driver sustained injuries.
They said soon after the accident locals and rescue teams of the Police and Army stationed in the area reached the spot and shifted the injured to PHC Khari where from they were shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal for treatment.
Police identified the deceased as Nahida Basheer, wife of Tariq Ahmed resident of Hollan Banihal. The source said the deceased Nahida was a teacher by profession.
Police identified the 11 injured passengers including the driver as Nilofar Jaan, resident of Mahoo at present Hollain Banihal, Muneera Bano, Banihal, Farzana Banoo resident of Aamkote Banihal, Sumreena Banoo resident of Aamkote Banihal, Abdul Rashid resident of Aamkote Banihal, Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Chamalwas Banihal, Rashid Ahmed resident of Aamkote Banihal, Abdul Latief resident of Aamkote Banihal, Aarif Dar resident of Hollain Banihal, Mohammad Yaqoob resident of Krawa Banihal, and driver of the vehicle Zahoor Ahmed resident of Mahoo, Khari. Hospital authorities of Sub District Hospital Banihal said four critically injured were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Anantnag.
SHO, Police Station Banihal Inspector Mohammad Afzal Wani confirmed the incident and said a woman passenger had died and 11 others sustained injuries in this accident.