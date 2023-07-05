1 killed, 11 injured in road mishap in Ramban

Police sources said that a rashly driven Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK03D-4140 on its way to Banihal from Mahu went out of control of its driver and fell into around 200 feet deep gorge at Harnihal resulting which a woman passenger died on the spot whereas eleven passengers including driver sustained injuries.

They said soon after the accident locals and rescue teams of the Police and Army stationed in the area reached the spot and shifted the injured to PHC Khari where from they were shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal for treatment.