1 killed, 2 injured in Kishtwar road mishap

Jammu: One person was killed and two others injured when a vehicle plunged into a gorge at Layee Padder area of Kishtwar.

The deceased person has been identified as Prikshit Kumar (52), Village Level Worker (VLW), son of Bal Krishan, resident of Lambi Gali in Udhampur.

Police sources said that the road mishap took place when the driver of the safari bearing registration number JK14D lost control over the vehicle on reaching Layee Naka and it skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge. They were heading towards Machail when the road mishap occurred.