1 killed, 2 injured  in road mishap in Ramban

The area was witnessing heavy rains when this accident took place.

Police sources said rolling boulders and shooting stones hit a truck bearing registration number no JK18 A -6968 and oil tanker in the Magarkote area of Ramsu due to which the helper of the truck died on the spot whereas driver and conductor of an oil tanker bearing registration number JK02BL-8177 sustained critical injuries. They said both the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where after providing medical aid both the injured were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Anantnag.