1 killed, another injured in Doda accident

Bhadarwah, Mar 26: One person was killed while another injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into deep gorge near Gandoh area of Doda on Sunday evening.
While confirming the incident, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that a sumo (JKO6 9240) was on it’s way from Thathri to Gawari. When the vehicle reached at Monie area of Gandoh, the driver lost control over it. The vehicle pludged into a deep gorge.
“Police and Army immediately launched the rescue operation and shifted two persons to SDH Gandoh, where doctors declared one of them as brought dead, while another was shifted to GMC Doda after providing him first aid treatment,” SSP added, saying that the search operation is still going on to trace reportedly missing person in the incident.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Yaser son of Mohammad Shafi Zarger of Neli Halore. The injured has been identified as Mohd Mohseen of Changa Bhallesa.