1 killed,1 injured in Banihal accident

Banihal , Feb 6: A youth was killed and another injured in a motorcycle-truck collision on the National Highway near Banihal Saturday evening, Police said Sunday.
Police said that a motorcycle (JK19 7322) collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the highway near Banihal result in injuries to the two persons riding the motorcycle.
The injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal where doctors declared one of them as dead.
Police identified the dead youth as Sahir Saleem, 18, son of late Muhammad Saleem of Chareel, Banihal while the injured has been identified as 19-year-old Haseeb Mushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmed of Chareel, Banihal.Police said that the truck driver escaped from the spot.