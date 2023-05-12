1 person arrested in Bhaderwah hit-and-run case

Bhaderwah: Bhaderwah police solved a hit-and-run case in which an elderly man was killed by a speeding vehicle in the Senai area on the Doda-Bhaderwah highway on Thursday afternoon.

SHO Bhadarwah Jatinder Singh Rakwal informed that at around 2.30 pm information from reliable sources was received in PP Bhalla that one pedestrian Mir Din resident of Masri, Pranoo tehsil and district Doda has been hit by an unknown vehicle at Senai area, and has died on the spot.

“In this regard, a case FIR No.58 U/S 279/304-A IPC was registered in P/S Bhadarwah and the investigation was taken up,” SHO informed.