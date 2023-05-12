1 person arrested in Bhaderwah hit-and-run case

Bhaderwah: Bhaderwah police solved a hit-and-run case in which an elderly man was killed by a speeding vehicle in the Senai area on the Doda-Bhaderwah highway on Thursday afternoon.
SHO Bhadarwah Jatinder Singh Rakwal informed that at around 2.30 pm information from reliable sources was received in PP Bhalla that one pedestrian Mir Din resident of Masri, Pranoo tehsil and district Doda has been hit by an unknown vehicle at Senai area, and has died on the spot.
“In this regard, a case FIR No.58 U/S 279/304-A IPC was registered in P/S Bhadarwah and the investigation was taken up,” SHO informed.
After the registration of the FIR, Bhaderwah police led by SHO Bhaderwah Insp Jatinder Singh Rakwal assisted by ICPP Bhalla PSI Roshan under the supervision of SDPO Bhaderwah Waseem Hamdani, ASP Bhaderwah Kameshwar Puri and under the overall supervision of SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom swung into action to trace out the culprit.
“After CCTV footage of the various locations was analysed and on the basis of some clues the vehicle involved in hit and run bearing registration number Jk08H- 9678 was traced out and the driver involved has been arrested, “ SHO added.