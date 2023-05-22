1 person dead, 5 others injured in accident in Trana area of Ramban

Ramban, May 22: One person died on the spot whereas five others sustained grievous injuries after a vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Trana area of Khari tehsil in Ramban district on Monday.
Police sources said a vehicle bearing registration number JK19- 9652 on the way to Mahoo from Khari went out of its driver’s control and plunged into a gorge at Trana, Khari. One person died on the spot whereas five persons sustained injuries and they were rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal for treatment.
Police identified the deceased as Abdul Rashid Hajam resident of Trana, tehsil Khari. Police identified the injured as driver Ayaz Ahmed resident of Aarpanchala Khari, Inshe daughter of Mohammad Shafi, Najam Ali son of Abdul Rashid, Irfan son of Mohammad Shafi and Jamal Din son of Gulam Rasool all residents of Trana, Khari.
Police said the body of the deceased driver was handed over to legal heirs after completing medico legal formalities.