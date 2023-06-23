1 person dies, another injured as truck plunges into gorge in Ramban

Ramban, June 22: One person died whereas his companion sustained grievous injuries after a truck plunged into a gorge near Battery Chasma, Ramban, on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Wednesday night.
Police sources said a Srinagar-bound truck bearing registration number JK03E-3581 went out of control of its driver and plunged into a gorge near the Battery Chasma area of Ramban on the highway resulting in two people sustaining injuries.
They said soon after the accident rescue teams of Police and SDRF rushed to the spot and retrieved two injured persons to District Hospital Ramban where doctors declared one person brought dead.
Police identified the deceased as Asif Bashir resident of Nowgam Shopian.
Police said injured Mehraj Ahmad son of Abdul Rehman resident of Shopian was referred to some valley-based Hospital for specialised treatment.
They said the dead body of the deceased was handed over to heirs after completing legal formalities at District Hospital.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Ramban for further investigations.