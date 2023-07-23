1 person injured in bear attack in Doda village

According to police, the victim identified as Jaswinder Singh (26) resident of Kavbati Block Kastigarh has been hospitalized after being attacked by wild bear in his village.

While confirming the incident, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that as per reports, today morning, when Jaswinder Singh was going to a forest area near his house, a bear suddenly pounced on him. Jaswinder immediately raised an alarm by shouting for help. On this his family members and villagers ran to him for help and rescued him from the bear.