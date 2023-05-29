1-way traffic of HMVs allowed on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban, May 29: Despite intermittent rains, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light motor vehicles and only for one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Monday.
However, traffic congestion was witnessed at various places on the highway passing through Ramban and Banihal towns Monday morning.
Traffic officials said a fresh heavy spell of rain lashed Udhampur and Banihal sectors in the afternoon and despite that vehicles plied as usual on the highway.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Monday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for three hours and 28 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel. They further said movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of seven heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said despite intermittent rains, hundreds of private cars, passenger light and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said heavy vehicles from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Banihal –Ramban sector toward Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, advised people to travel cautiously in view of heavy rain.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Tuesday morning. Till the filing of this report the highway was open for traffic.