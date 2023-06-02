10-day yoga programme organised for jail inmates in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, June 2: A 10-day yoga camp for inmates of the district jail in Bhaderwah concluded here on Friday.
The yoga camp organised by the Ministry of AYUSH under "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan" was primarily aimed at to de-stress the inmates by improving their self-strength, balance, flexibility, meditation, breath work, and selfless action to stay away from negative thoughts and any kind of toxic addiction.
During the camp, yoga therapist from the Ministry of AYUSH Dr Nidhi Padha taught various Asanas. She gave tips to jail inmates for improving mental strength so that they can stay away from negativity and imbibe the courage to say no to drugs.
Dr Padha said, “Yoga is an ancient art. When a person comes to jail, there are chances that he or she may become a victim of mental stress. Yoga can help people stay stress-free and healthy.”