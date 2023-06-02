10-day yoga programme organised for jail inmates in Bhaderwah

During the camp, yoga therapist from the Ministry of AYUSH Dr Nidhi Padha taught various Asanas. She gave tips to jail inmates for improving mental strength so that they can stay away from negativity and imbibe the courage to say no to drugs.

Dr Padha said, “Yoga is an ancient art. When a person comes to jail, there are chances that he or she may become a victim of mental stress. Yoga can help people stay stress-free and healthy.”