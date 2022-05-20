10 labourers trapped under debris after tunnel collapses on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar May 20: As rescue operation continues to evacuate at least 10 labourers trapped inside an under construction tunnel along the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Khooni Nallah, officials said that there were little chances of survival of the labourers.
At least four labourers were rescued in injured condition while ten are feared trapped when a portion of the front side of the 4-lane tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed on Thursday night during an audit as per officials.
The trapped labourers have been identified as Bengalis Jadav Roy, 23, Gautam Roy, 22, Sudhir Roy, 31, Dipak Roy, 33 and Parimal Roy, 38, Shiva Chowhan, 26 from Assam, Nepalis Nawaraj Chowdhury, 26 and Kushi Ram, 25 and two J&K residents identified as Mujaffar, 38,l and Ishrat, 30.
Two of the injured workers have been identified as Vishnu Gola from Jharkhand, 33 and Ameen, 26 from J&K. A joint rescue operation was launched by the police and Army soon after the incident was reported.
An official told Greater Kashmir that there were little chance of survival of trapped labourers as removing of debris upto their location will take hours.