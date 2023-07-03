1.08 km 2-lane Ramban viaduct completed

Srinagar, July 3: In a significant development, the construction of a 1.08 km long, 2-lane viaduct has been completed in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.
This viaduct, built at a cost of Rs 140 Crore, is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44 and is expected to alleviate congestion in Ramban Bazar while ensuring smoother vehicular movement.
The construction of the viaduct involved the utilization of various structural arrangements incorporating concrete and steel girders across its 26 spans. This modern infrastructure will not only facilitate seamless traffic flow but also enhance the convenience of pilgrims during the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which takes place on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44.
Furthermore, another 2-lane viaduct, running parallel to the completed structure, is nearing completion and will soon be open for public use. This additional infrastructure development will further improve connectivity and transportation efficiency in the region.
Expressing his gratitude, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha credited the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for their remarkable contributions to the development of highways and road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a tweet, Lt. Governor Sinha said, "Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for highways & infrastructure development of unprecedented magnitude in J&K and completion of projects at an extraordinary speed." He further added, "Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Jammu Kashmir is regaining its greatness. The Union Territory is stronger than ever and has made impressive strides in socio-economic development."
The completion of the 2-lane Ramban Viaduct marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance transportation infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.