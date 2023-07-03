1.08 km 2-lane Ramban viaduct completed

Furthermore, another 2-lane viaduct, running parallel to the completed structure, is nearing completion and will soon be open for public use. This additional infrastructure development will further improve connectivity and transportation efficiency in the region.

Expressing his gratitude, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha credited the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for their remarkable contributions to the development of highways and road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, Lt. Governor Sinha said, "Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for highways & infrastructure development of unprecedented magnitude in J&K and completion of projects at an extraordinary speed." He further added, "Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Jammu Kashmir is regaining its greatness. The Union Territory is stronger than ever and has made impressive strides in socio-economic development."

The completion of the 2-lane Ramban Viaduct marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance transportation infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.