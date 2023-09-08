10th anniversary of SDH Bhaderwah observed

Bhaderwah Sep 8: Continuing with Union Government’s Ayushman Bhava scheme, District administration Doda along with Health and Medical Education department celebrated 10th anniversary of SDH Bhaderwah for it’s excellence in extending medicare facilities to people residing in far-off areas.
According to District Development Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan, new SDH Bhaderwah which started its functioning a decade ago has emerged as an epitome of modern day medicare facilities in this hilly district.
The event was chaired by District Development Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan, along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, DDC councilor Yudhvir Thakur, BDC Chairperson Omi Chand Bhagat, ADC Dilmir Chowdhary, CMO Dr Hamid Zargar and BMO Dr Ashraf Kuchay.
The celebrations started with a solemn candle-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the hospital’s commitment to illuminating the lives of its community followed by cutting of cake and cultural programme.
“SDH Bhaderwah has not only emerged as leader of Chenab region in implementation of union Government’s different medicare schemes including, Ayushman Bharat, immunization, screening of communicable diseases, RBSK, door to door screening and sample collection, but also provided extraordinary services during Covid pandemic,” said DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan.
SDH Bhaderwah was also awarded as best Hospital of the district by UT administration on August 15.