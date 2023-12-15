14 persons booked for bovine smuggling

Ramban, Dec 15: Ramban Police booked 14 persons and rescued around 250 bovine animals illegally transported towards Kashmir during last three weeks.

Police sources said on the directions of SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma 14 different vehicles were intercepted by different police parties during the past three weeks. They said all these vehicles were heading towards Kashmir and found loaded with 241 bovine animals.

They said these animals were kept with utmost cruelty under unhygienic conditions, without any arrangements for food and water. They added that bovine animals were being transported to Kashmir Valley without any valid permission from the competent authority. They said 13 cases registered at Police Stations Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsoo and Banihal and 14 persons booked in the cases.

All the vehicles were seized and all the accused persons were arrested under relevant sections of law.