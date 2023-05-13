18 injured in Ramban accident

Ramban, May 13: Eighteen passengers including eight women and a minor sustained injuries after a vehicle in which they were travelling overturned on the road in the Dalwass area of Chanderkote, Ramban on Saturday.
Official sources said that after the accident, rescue teams of police and locals rushed to the spot and they shifted all the injuried to District Hospital Ramban for treatment. A doctor at District Hospital said that the hospital has received 18 injured persons. He said the condition of all the injured is out of danger.
Due to the accident vehicular traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time at Dalwass.
Police have registered a case FIR No.85 of 2023, under section 279/337 IPC at Police Station Chanderkote for further investigations.