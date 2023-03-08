2 arms licenses issued from Chenab Valley under scanner

Jammu: The authorities have detected two arms licenses issued from Chenab Valley’s two districts allegedly in favor of two residents of Punjab associated with a hardliner in the neighboring state.

As the security agencies apprehend challenges in Punjab, during the ongoing verification of people armed with licensed weapons escorting a hardliner two arms licenses were found to be issued from Kishtwar and another license from a district of Chenab Valley in the Jammu region.

Although the Punjab police have alerted the authorities of two districts, the police said that they are yet to "be connected by Punjab Police."