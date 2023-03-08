2 arms licenses issued from Chenab Valley under scanner

Jammu: The authorities have detected two arms licenses issued from Chenab Valley’s two districts allegedly in favor of two residents of Punjab associated with a hardliner in the neighboring state.
As the security agencies apprehend challenges in Punjab, during the ongoing verification of people armed with licensed weapons escorting a hardliner two arms licenses were found to be issued from Kishtwar and another license from a district of Chenab Valley in the Jammu region.
Although the Punjab police have alerted the authorities of two districts, the police said that they are yet to "be connected by Punjab Police."
“As and when we are approached by the Punjab Police, we will extend them full support (in Kishtwar),” SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir. He however declined to share further information.
The matter has also been brought to the notice of civil administration and accordingly records are being checked. The police had no records of an arms license issued in favour of a Punjab resident allegedly associated with a hardliner in the neighboring state, and perhaps, the administration might have issued it in the past, said a police officer.
Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav said, : “We are looking into the matter regarding the issuance of an arms license from Kishtwar to a non-local resident (Punjab). The said license is invalid and we will not renew any arms license belonging to the one who is not a resident of Kishtwar.”
“We are going to cancel the said invalid arms license. Police will check the background," he said.
He further said that: "We will renew the arms license of Kishtwar residents only who fulfill all formalities.”
Meanwhile, a Deputy Commissioner of another district in Chenab Valley declined to share details of another arms license. The situation is constantly being monitored by the Union Home Ministry and security agencies after the series of public meetings organized by a hardliner in Punjab.
Accordingly, it was said that the security agencies will check the arms licenses carried by the armed men escorting the hardliner in Punjab.