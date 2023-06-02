2 arrested with contraband substance in Banihal

Ramban, June 2: Ramban police arrested a driver and cleaner after they recovered more than nine kilograms of poppy straw from their vehicle during naka checking at Police Check Post Banihal on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Friday.
Police said during routine naka checking at T Chowk, Banihal, a Jammu-bound truck bearing registration number JK02-V-7213 was intercepted. They said during the search of the vehicle 9.5 kg poppy straw was recovered.
Police said contraband was seized in the presence of Executive Magistrate, Banihal, Zakir Hussain, and SHO, Police Station Banihal, Inspector, Mohammad Afzal Wani. Police have registered a case.