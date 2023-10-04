2 Block Diwas programmes held in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Incharge Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Sham Lal Wednesday participated in the Amrit Kalash Yatra held under the banner of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ at Block Office Padyarna Nagseni and Block Office Kishtwar besides listening to the grievances of people in different block diwas programme held at these two locations.

At Nagseni, the event saw the enthusiastic involvement of several dignitaries and community members from the Nagseni area, including DDC Member Nagseni, ACD Kishtwar, BDO Nagseni, CMO Kishtwar, XeN Jal Shakti, along with various Block level officers, officials, PRIs, and residents.

The highlight of the program was the remarkable display of patriotic fervor by PRIs from different Panchayats and the local populace of Block Nagseni.

They collected Kalash from 12 different Panchayats within the block and combined the soil from each Kalash at Block Headquarters Nagseni.