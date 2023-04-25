2 booked under PSA in Kishtwar

Ramban: Jmmu and Kashmir Police Kishtwar slapped Pub Safety Act (PSA) on two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in anti-social activities in the recent past in the district.

After slapping PSA both were detained and sent to District Jail Kathua.

Police sources said two Owner Ground Workers identified as Mohammad Rafi son of Mohammad. Munawar Bhat resident of Poochal Kishtwar and Ghulam Qadir Ganoo son of Rustam Ganoo resident of Tander Dachhan, Kishtwar were booked under PSA and sent to Kathua jail.