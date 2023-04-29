2 day ‘Sinthan Festival’ inaugurated

Kishtwar: A two day maiden ‘Sinthan Festival’ was inaugurated today at Sinthan Maidan Kishtwar by the Department of Tourism, J&K in collaboration with District Administration Kishtwar, Indian Army and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.
The two Day Mega Cultural cum Adventure extravaganza was inaugurated by DDC Chairperson, Kishtwar, Pooja Thakur and Deputy Commissioner, Devansh Yadav , Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Bharat Singh Manhas and Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta .
The first day of the festivities witnessed Padri Folk performance, Live singing performances by Samridhi Sen, Shoaib Kandoo, Wasim Malik and other local singers besides mesmerizing dance performances by local artists and performers.
Star performer Zahida Tarannum, Nikhil Manjotra, Aditya Rao also enthralled the audiences with their melodious singing presentations.
In their scintillating performances, College students exhibited their talent with enthusiasm and passion at the mega ‘Inter-College Group Dance Competition’ held at the maiden ‘Sinthan Festival’.
A Bike Rally was also organized during the event which was flagged off from Jammu and culminated at Sinthan Maidan Kishtwar. ‘Kishtwar Calender’ and ‘Kishtwar Gift Box’ were also unveiled by the dignitaries present at the event.
On the second day of the event, Finale of First ever ‘Kishtwar Idol’ shall be held along with live singing performances by Waqar Khan, Shubham Shiva and others.
During the two day festivities, many snow based activities have also been planned which are being organized at Sinthan Top. Snow Skiing, Snow Rafting, Snow Scooter rides, Tug-of-War and many snow based fun activities shall be organized during the Two Day ‘Sinthan Festival’.