2 day ‘Sinthan Festival’ inaugurated

Kishtwar: A two day maiden ‘Sinthan Festival’ was inaugurated today at Sinthan Maidan Kishtwar by the Department of Tourism, J&K in collaboration with District Administration Kishtwar, Indian Army and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

The two Day Mega Cultural cum Adventure extravaganza was inaugurated by DDC Chairperson, Kishtwar, Pooja Thakur and Deputy Commissioner, Devansh Yadav , Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Bharat Singh Manhas and Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta .

The first day of the festivities witnessed Padri Folk performance, Live singing performances by Samridhi Sen, Shoaib Kandoo, Wasim Malik and other local singers besides mesmerizing dance performances by local artists and performers.