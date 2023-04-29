2 drug peddlers arrested in Chanderkote: Police

Police sources said during routine patrolling in the area a Police team of Chanderkote Police Station led by PSI, Akash Akash Magotra intercepted two suspected persons who on seeing police tried to flee from the spot. During their physical search, 3 grams of heroin were recovered from them. Both were arrested on the spot.

Police identified them as Rajesh Kumar resident of Mada Udhampur at present Chanderkote and Mohammad Mansoor resident of Chanderkote Ramban.