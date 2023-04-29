2 drug peddlers arrested in Chanderkote: Police
Ramban, Apr 29: Ramban Police arrested two drug peddlers after they recovered 3 grams of heroin from their possession in Chanderkote on Saturday.
Police sources said during routine patrolling in the area a Police team of Chanderkote Police Station led by PSI, Akash Akash Magotra intercepted two suspected persons who on seeing police tried to flee from the spot. During their physical search, 3 grams of heroin were recovered from them. Both were arrested on the spot.
Police identified them as Rajesh Kumar resident of Mada Udhampur at present Chanderkote and Mohammad Mansoor resident of Chanderkote Ramban.
Police said during the preliminary questioning the accused persons confessed that they were illegally transporting the contraband substance for sale among local youths in the area. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chanderkote for further investigations.